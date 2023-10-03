  • Menu
Clean & green drive held in Anantapur, Puttaparthi

District Collector M Gautami and joint collector Kethan Garg participating in clean and green drive to mark the Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary in Anantapur on Monday
  • MP Talari Rangaiah calls upon stakeholders to work for a clean and hygienic society
  • Saplings plantation drive also launched across two districts to mark the Gandhi Jayanthi’s birth anniversary

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: District Collector M Gautami, joint collector Kethan Garg, MP Talari Rangaiah and MLA Anantha Venkatarama Reddy hit the roads in the town to convey the importance of the message of cleanliness and health here on Monday. They also participated in saplings plantation drive on the occassion of Gandhi Jayanthi.

At Puttaparthi, District Collector P Arun Babu and his team participated in cleanliness programme.

Dignitaries who participated in the program spoke on the importance of integrating both health and cleanliness. Speaking on the ocassion, MP Talari Rangaiah called upon the stakeholders to work for a clean and hygienic society.

The collector, joint collector, MP and MLA participated in the Swachh programme by clearing bushes and sweeping the roads.

The participants took an oath to keep houses and surroundings clean. The speakers described the sanitation workers, who sweep the towns and villages as gods as cleanliness is said to be next to godliness. Later, sanitation workers were honoured by the district collector and other dignitaries. Sathya Sai district collector P Arun Babu and joint collector K Karthik and other officials participated in a cleanliness and health awareness programme on the Chitravathi bypass road. They swept the roads and cleaned the bushes. They also participated in saplings plantation drive on the occassion of Gandhi

Jayanthi.

