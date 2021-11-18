Clean sweep for YSRCP in Nellore elections

Nellore: The ruling YSR Congress party registered remarkable victory in Nellore Municipal Corporation by securing all 54 divisions on Wednesday. It may be recalled that as many as 8 divisions were declared unanimous against total 54 divisions in favour of YSRCP. Election was held for 46 divisions.

Since first round of counting, YSRCP candidates appears to lead in all 46 divisions against TDP candidates and the same situation was continued up to final round. In Buchireddypalem town panchayat also the YSRCP securing 18 wards against total 20 and TDP confined to 2 wards only. This is first of its kind in 138-year-old history of Nellore Municipality established in 1884 and was formed as Nellore Municipal Corporation in 2004 going to run the administration without opposition parties.

Earlier, Nellore Municipality was ruled by major political parties like the Congress and TDP with sizable presence of CPM, CPI and BJP as opposition. This is the first time after 138 years,YSRCP established its supremacy in NMC. Expressing happiness over the thumping victory of his party in NMC, Irrigation Minister P Anilkumar Yadav said that now onwards NMC has become 'strong fort' for YSRCP and the same would be continued forever.

Ruling out the allegations levelled by TDP that YSRCP misused the official machinery, he said unable to digest the growth of YSRCP, the TDP was resorting such baseless allegations. He thanked the party functionaries and supporters for the victory in the elections. "Our responsibility towards public grown much more and party would strive hard for all round development of NMC," he said.