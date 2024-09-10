Clearing of encroachments will prevent repeat of tragedy

Vijayawada: Clearing Budameru drain of encroachments can solve the inundation problem in Ajith Singh Nagar and scores of other colonies in and around Vijayawada city. Several hundred structures have come up in the encroached lands in Budameru at New RR Pet, Ramakrishna Puram, Nandamuri Nagar and other places, drastically shrinking width of Budameru drain. The landgrabbers and others have encroached upon the Budameru lands and built houses and other structures for over five decades.

Budameru has a flowing capacity of only 11,000 cusecs. But, on September 1, over 40,000 cusecs of water flowed in Budameru resulting huge flood which wreaked havoc inundating colonies and parts of Vijayawada city.

There was a heavy rain in Budameru catchment areas of Mylavaram, A Konduru, G Konduru, Ibrahimpatnam and some parts of Khammam district. Budameru originates in these areas and flows towards Kolleru lake passing via Vijayawada city, Gudivada and Nandivada in Krishna district. There was a no way for flow of 40,000 cusecs of water in Budameru. As a result, floodwater entered more than 20 colonies in and around Vijayawada, badly affecting over 2.70 lakh people. The Budameru inundation started around 8.30 am at RR Pet and Nandamuri Nagar, UDA colony, Andhra Prabha colony and other areas on September 1 and within two hours, more than 50,000 houses were flooded.

Four to six feet of flood water entered into houses. RR Pet is the worst-hit area followed by Ajith Singh Nagar, Kandrika, Andhra Prabha colony, Vambay colony and Nandamuri Nagar. People suffered huge losses due to damage of electrical appliance like refrigerators, washing machines, gas stoves, beds, books, grocery, televisions, laptops and many other electric and electronic goods.

The flooding took place within two hours causing enormous loss. Thousands of two-wheelers, cars, auto-rikshaws and other vehicles broke down due to entering of water into vehicles.

The government can prevent such massive destruction and loss by demolishing the encroachments in Budameru and widening the drain for free flow of flood water. The victims are asking the government to construct a retaining wall adjacent to Budameru to check inundation in future. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has already made it clear that the government would take up demolition drive and remove encroachments to check the disasters in future.

Thousands of middleclass and upper middleclass people purchased house sites and constructed houses and purchased apartments in Nandamuri Nagar, Andhra Prabha colony and scores of other colonies with a hope that there will be no Budameru flooding after Budameru diversion channel was constructed and water was diverted towards Pavitra Sanghamam in Krishna river around eight years ago.

As part of the Polavaram right bank canal, Budameru diversion channel was constructed and there was no flooding for nearly 10 years in Ajith Singh Nagar area.

Before Budameru diversion channel was constructed, Ajith Singh Nagar was a flood-prone area. People were reluctant to settle in the area because of the threat of Budameru in rainy season.

The September 1 floods and inflows of Budameru water of more than 40,000 cusecs for three continuous days caused a panic and big shock to over 2.7 lakh people.

The biggest problem being faced by the residents of these colonies is that there is no proper outflow of Budameru floodwater except the drain. Budameru water flows in only two ways, from Budameru drain itself and the side drain located adjacent to Vijayawada-Vizag-Howrah railway line. Thousands of poor and lower middleclass people who have been living in Vambay colony, Kandrika, Rajiv Nagar, Santhi Nagar, Prakash Nagar, Ajith Singh Nagar and other areas for over five decades are now worried over their future. The flash floods may force people to move to other safer places if there is no permanent solution is offered by the government.