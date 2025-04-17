Climate Clock unveiled at GGU

Rajamahendravaram: In a step towards promoting climate awareness and sustainability, a Climate Clock was installed at Godavari Global University (GGU) on Wednesday. The announcement was made by GGU Pro-Chancellor K Sasi Kiran Varma during a special event.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Department of Automobile Engineering at Godavari Institute of Engineering and Technology (GIET), a constituent college of GGU, celebrates the training of over 2,500 students in fuel literacythis year.

To mark this milestone, a Golden Certificate along with the Climate Clock was presented by renowned climate scientist Dr Chetan Singh Solanki, Professor at IIT Bombay and Founder of the Energy Swaraj Foundation.

Addressing the gathering, Varma explained that the Climate Clock is a globally recognised tool used to alert the urgency of climate action. It displays the remaining global carbon budget and the time left to keep global warming below the 1.5°C threshold, as agreed under the Paris Climate Accord.

“The installation of this clock serves as a constant reminder of our responsibility toward sustainable development and energy conservation,” he said. Varma presented the Golden Certificate to GIET Principal Dr T Jayananda Kumar and Dr V Subrahmanyam, Head of the Automobile Engineering Department, applauding their efforts in fostering environmental consciousness among engineering students. GGU Vice-Chancellor Dr U Chandrasekhar, Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr KVB Raju, Registrar Dr PMMS Sharma, Director Dr M Srinivasa Rao, faculty and staff membersparticipated.