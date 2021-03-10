Close contest between TDP, YSRCP for Vijayawada municipal corporation

Vijayawada: Tough contest is expected between the Telugu Desam Party and the YSRCP in Vijayawada Municipal corporation elections to be held on Wednesday. The voters will elect corporators to 64 municipal divisions.

The TDP canvassed vigorously to retain its position. The TDP won comfortable majority in 2014 municipal elections. The YSRCP now made all efforts to win the poll battle and win the elections first time in Vijayawada municipal corporation.

The BJP and JanaSena alliance and CPM candidates supported by the party leaders, functionaries and sympathisers participated in the election campaign for nearly two weeks. Ministers, MLAs, former MLAs, MLCs, candidates and other leaders from the mainstream parties, independent candidates with their supporters canvassed in every nook and corner of the city to win the elections. The political parties tried to impress the voters with road shows and door-to-door campaign, distribution of pamphlets and others means.

Increasing taxes, poor condition of roads, slow progress of UGD works, stormwater drain works, pending works like Gunadala flyover, Vambay Colony flyover, distribution of house site pattas, implementation of welfare schemes, corruption were some of the main issues that figured in the election campaign.

The parties' leaders conducted road shows and tried to woo the voters with impressive speeches. The TDP has alliance with the CPI while the YSRCP is contesting the polls alone.

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, APCC president Dr S Sailajanath, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas, ministers Kodali Nani, Velampalli Srinivas, MLAs, former MLAs and others participated in the election campaign and road shows. The political parties alleged that their rivals were trying to woo the voters by distribution of cash and liquor.

Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM), Telangana-based party is contesting in two divisions in Vijayawada in the old city. Two candidates Sameer and Raqeeb along with their supporters canvassed vigorously in 50 and 54 divisions to enter the political arena in Vijayawada.

In 54 division, Muslim voters constitute 50 percent of the total voters of 10,500 and MIM is pinning hopes that Muslim voters would vote for the party. On the other hand, other parties particularly the YSRCP campaigned intensely to win the contest. Tough contest is expected between MIM and YSRCP in 54th division.