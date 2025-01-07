CM alerts officials on HMPV preparedness

Vijayawada: ChiefMinister N Chandrababu Naidu conducted a tele conference on Monday to review the preparedness on HMPV, a variant of flu virus, as a few cases were reported in Karnataka and Gujarat in the last two days and alarming news spread in social media.

The tele conference was conducted with health minister, special chief secretary, CHFW, all HoDs of health department and senior officers of the department on the present situation of HMPV in the state and mitigation measures to be taken in future.

The Chief Minister was informed that HMPV has been prevalent since 2001 on wards and the fatality rate is very low and there is no need for panic or worry.

Officials told him that there no increase in severe acute respiratory Infection(SARI) and Influenza like Infection(ILI)cases in the state and there is no cases of HMPV reported and as such, there is no need for alarm as it is a mild in nature.

Chief Minister was appraised that a task force ( expert committee) with micro biologist, pae-diatricians, pulmonologist and preventive medicine professors was constituted to provide technical inputs to the government.

Officials said 4.5 lakh N95 masks, 13.71 lakh triple layered masks, 3.52 lakh PPE kits are available.

The Chief Minister advised the officials to procure further stocks of the above items and sanitisers for next three months so as to supply to all government health facilities.

The availability of required drugs for treatment was also reviewed.