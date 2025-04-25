CM and Chiranjeevi launch Sharani’s ‘Mindset Shift’ book

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and cine actor Chiranjeevi launched ‘Mindset Shift’, book written by Sharani Ponguru, daughter of Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that positive mindset and strong determination is essential for success in life, suggesting that one should utilise right opportunity at right time and work hard sincerely to reach the goal.

Chandrababu said Quantum computing valley will be developed in Amaravati soon and stressed the need for one AI professional in each house to make AP number one. He said the State government adopting mindset shift for good governance and introduced WhatsApp governance to make available the government services at the fingertips of people. People will become influential if they adopt mindset shift at right time and utilise the opportunities.

Actor Chiranjeevi said that confidence, commitment and smart work is essential for success in life. He stressed the need for strong determination must be there and should not give up the task and one should proceed ahead with positive approach to achieve success and explained his efforts to reach the present position.

Sharani Ponguru got the views of both Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Chiranjeevi by posing questions to them on the necessity of mindset shift to become successful in life. Earlier Dr Sindhura, eldest daughter of Minister Narayana, welcomed the gathering. Minister P Narayana, former minister Ghandta Srinivasa Rao and other leaders were present.