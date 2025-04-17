CM appeals to 16th FC for support to rebuild AP

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu appealed to 16th Finance Commission(FC) to extend special financial assistance to Andhra Pradesh, emphasising that rebuilding the State is crucial, not only for its future but also for nation’s progress. Urging the Commission to understand State’s unique challenges and support its vision for ‘Swarnandhra 2047’.

When 16th Finance commission team met the CM at Secretariat on Wednesday, Chandrababu Naidu gave a power point presentation to the Finance Commission members on the need for central assistance for development of state.

The Chairman and members of the Finance Commission appreciated the Andhra Pradesh government’s WhatsApp Governance initiative. Commission Chairman Arvind Panagariya asked the CM whether this innovative model had been brought to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attention. The CM replied that it hadn’t yet, but he planned to explain the project during his scheduled meeting with the Prime Minister next month.

Panagariya noted that it was impressive for a Chief Minister to personally deliver a detailed presentation on financial matters and commended the depth of analysis on growth indicators and efforts to seek Central assistance.

Finance Commission member Anne George Mathew recalled her visit to Hyderabad 30 years ago, observing the city’s remarkable development since then, which she credited to Chandrababu Naidu’s vision. She expressed confidence that Amaravati would be developed to similar standards under his leadership.

In his presentation, the Chief Minister stated that Andhra Pradesh, with the longest coastline in India, acts as a gateway to Eastern countries. The state hosts three major industrial corridors—Visakhapatnam-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru, and Bengaluru-Hyderabad. It also has six seaports and seven airports. AP contributes 5.8% to the country’s exports. It leads in adopting emerging technologies such as Blue Economy, IT, Knowledge Economy, Quantum Valley, Drones, IoT, and Blockchain. The state is also emerging as a hub for green energy, particularly in green hydrogen, solar, and ammonia.

CM Naidu said as part of India’s vision to become a developed nation by 2047, AP has framed its own “Swarnandhra 2047” vision. The aim is to build a “Healthy, Wealthy, and Happy” Andhra Pradesh. He said that the state plans achieve 15 per cent annual growth rate by 2047, achieve $42000 per capita income and achieve hundred per cent literacy rate.

He said to achieve these targets, Rs 40 lakh crore in investments are required by 2029. The state’s current GSDP is Rs 18.25 lakh crore, with a target of Rs 29.29 lakh crore by 2028-29. He said the Revenue Deficit is Worsening and Estimated to grow from Rs 1,28,146 crore (2024) to Rs 1,43,640 crore (2030–31).

The Chief Minister said development of Amaravati requires Rs 77,249 crore. So far, Rs 31,000 crore has been secured through World Bank, HUDCO, and KfW. An additional Rs 47,000 crore is required. He said central support is required for Polavaram–Banakacharla linkage,

Drinking water projects, Five tourism hubs , National Museum in Amaravati, World-Class Convention Centre in Visakhapatnam, Quantum Valley, skill development, Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, 100% literacy, Ports, fishing harbours, multimodal logistics parks, greenfield airports, inland waterways, roads and for Regional growth centers in Amaravati, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati

The Chief Minister appealed for grants including Rural Local Bodies: Rs 69,897 crore. He said for Urban Local Bodies Rs 19,871 crore needed for water, sanitation, roads, transport. He said for Disaster Preparedness (2026–2031): Rs 16,181 crore required.

The Chief Minister appealed to Finance Commission for increase of vertical devolution share from 41 per cent to 50 per cent. He said decline in horizontal devolution to Southern states should be addressed —from 24.3% (10th Finance Commission) to 15.8% (15th FC). He said AP’s share in horizontal devolution is below its share in national GDP and population, causing fiscal disadvantage.