CM asks officials to focus on capital expenditure

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday directed officials to focus on capital expenditure and use Central funds for the purpose. Conducting a comprehensive review of the State Finance Department at his camp office on Thursday, the Chief Minister also instructed the officials to prioritize such high-impact projects.

Highlighting the importance of capital investment, the Chief Minister stated that in addition to the welfare programmes, greater emphasis must be placed on capital expenditure that drives wealth creation and revenue generation. "Central funds under various programmes should be used for capital expenditure," Naidu said. The Chief Minister took stock of the department's situation, income and expenditure. He assessed monthly spending on welfare programmes, including pensions, and held detailed discussions on the funding requirements for upcoming developmental projects and the implementation of various schemes. He emphasized the importance of ensuring adequate availability of funds to support all the initiatives.

Naidu also directed the officials to explore funding options through NABARD and to prioritize expenditure in the Panchayati Raj Department.

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav and others took part in the review meeting.