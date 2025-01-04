CM calls for developing NextGen airports

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has made it clear that all the proposed airports in the state should be developed keeping in mind the rapid industrialization and increasing demand not only for air travel but also for space to park private flights.

The Chief Minister reviewed the plans and proposals for the development of new airports in the state at a meeting on Friday. Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ramamohana Naidu also participated in the meeting from Delhi virtually.

It may be noted that the state at present has seven airports, including Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Kadapa, Rajahmundry and Gannavaram, which are being operated by the Airports Authority of India. However, the Kurnool airport is being maintained by the state government and Puttaparthi airstrip is a private one. Works on the Bhogapuram International Airport are progressing at a fast pace and is scheduled to be operational by June 2026.

The state government now proposes to set up airports at Kuppam, Dagadarthi, Srikakulam, Tadepalligudem, Nagarjuna Sagar, between Tuni and Annavaram and Ongole. The Kuppam airport will be developed in two phases. In the first phase, the airport will be developed in 683 acres and in the second phase another 567 acres will be added. The Srikakulam airport will be developed in 1,383 acres in two phases. For Dagadarthi airport, the previous TDP government had acquired 635 acres. Another 745 acres are being acquired as the BPCL Refinery would be coming up near the airport.

The state government wants to develop the airport to meet the future demands which would arise out of rapid industrialisation of the region. For the airport near Nagarjuna Sagar, the government must acquire 500 acres for which the forest clearance is necessary.

Renovation and expansion of the Gannavaram airport is on in full swing as it would be the main airport for the capital city Amaravati. Special care is being taken to see that it will have a theme of Kuchipudi dance and Amaravati Sthupam. The Chief Minister directed them to complete the works by June.