CM calls on CJ

Highlights
Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accompanied by his wife YS Bharathi Reddy, paid a courtesy visit to High Court Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur on Wednesday evening.
The Chief Justice and his wife received the couple by welcoming with bouquets. The Chief Minister felicitated the Chief Justice.
