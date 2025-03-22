CM celebrates Devaansh’s birthday in Tirumala

Tirupati : Tirumala witnessed a spiritual and celebratory atmosphere on Friday as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accompanied by his family, visited the sacred temple to offer prayers on the occasion of his grandson Nara Devaansh’s birthday. The visit was marked by traditional rituals, heartfelt prayers, and an act of generosity towards devotees.

CM Naidu, along with his wife Bhuvaneswari, son and Minister for Education Nara Lokesh, daughter-in-law Brahmani, and grandson Devaansh, sought the blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swamy inside the sanctum sanctorum.

Arriving at Mahadwaram through the Vaikuntam Queue Complex, the family was welcomed with the customary Isthikapal honour by temple priests. TTD Chairman BR Naidu, along with EO J Syamala Rao and Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, received them warmly.

After an auspicious darshan of Srivaru, the Chief Minister was presented with the sacred Sesha Vastram, followed by Vedaseervachanam by Vedic scholars at the Ranganayakula Mandapam. As a token of divine blessings, the family was given Srivari Theertha Prasadam, a laminated photo of Srivaru, Agarbattis, Panchagavya products, and a dry flower technology photo of Srivaru, along with the Sri Viswavasu Nama Panchangam.

The visit took a philanthropic turn when CM Naidu and his family made their way to the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex (MTVAC). Marking the special occasion, the Chief Minister donated Rs 44 lakh to cover a day’s Annaprasadam expenses for devotees. The family personally served food to devotees, engaging warmly with them about the quality of the offerings and the facilities provided by the TTD. The devotees expressed immense satisfaction, appreciating the taste and arrangements of the Annaprasadam.

Concluding their visit, CM Naidu and his family joined the devotees for a humble meal, embracing the spirit of service and devotion. Several dignitaries, including TTD Board members Panabaka Lakshmi, Suchitra Ella, G Bhanuprakash Reddy, Santaram, Narsi Reddy, Ramamurty, and Sourabh Bora, along with District Collector Dr S Venkateswar and SP V Harshavardhan Raju, were present on the occasion, adding to the significance of the event.