CM Chandrababu Advocates 'Palle Nidra' program to promote govt. schemes

In a recent cabinet meeting, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the importance of engaging with citizens through a "village sleep" initiative. The Chief Minister has directed all ministers and MLAs to spend four days each month in villages, aiming to educate the public about the various welfare schemes being introduced by the government.

Naidu highlighted that many of the welfare initiatives implemented in Andhra Pradesh are unique and not replicated in neighboring states, urging public representatives to communicate these achievements effectively to the people. He underscored the significance of reaching out to citizens and garnering their support for the government's programs.

In addition to the village outreach, the Chief Minister also convened discussions regarding the Rushikonda Palace, focusing on the purpose and future of the buildings constructed during the tenure of the current ruling party. He suggested that all ministers should visit the palace to assess its status and contribute their opinions on potential next steps.

This dual initiative underscores the government’s commitment to transparency and community engagement, with the aim of fostering a stronger connection between public officials and the citizens they serve.