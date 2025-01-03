CM Chandrababu assures to address Rajahmundry paper mill workers concerns

Live
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu assured local leaders that he would take necessary steps to address the wage revision concerns of Rajahmundry paper mill workers. The meeting included prominent figures such as BJP state president MP Purandeshwari, Minister Kandula Durgesh, and MLAs Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdhury, Adireddy Vasu, Bathula Balaramakrishna, among others.
During the discussions, the leaders presented details of the ongoing issues between the paper mill management and its workers. They urged the Chief Minister to intervene and facilitate a resolution for the wage revision that has been a point of contention.
Responding to their concerns, CM Chandrababu provided his assurance that he would work towards a fair resolution, emphasizing that no injustice would be tolerated against the workers of the paper mill. The commitment was met with optimism from the leaders, who expressed confidence in the Chief Minister's support.