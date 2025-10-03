Live
CM Chandrababu calls for inquiry over damage of BR Ambedkar statue
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has launched an inquiry following the incident in which a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was damaged by fire in Devalampet, Vedurukuppam mandal. Reports indicate that bystanders inadvertently ignited a nearby shed at night, causing the flames to reach the statue.
During discussions with officials, CM Naidu emphasised the importance of taking stringent action against those who disrespect statues of national leaders. He has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the matter and demanded accountability for the perpetrators.
In the wake of the incident, local tensions have escalated, with Dalit groups and community leaders expressing their outrage over the attack on the Ambedkar statue. Senior officials from the district have already arrived at the scene to assess the situation and gather further information.