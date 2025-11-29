CM Chandrababu express sorrow over Kurnool road accident, assures support

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his profound sorrow over a devastating road accident that occurred at Kotekal in the Emmiganur mandal of Kurnool district, resulting in the deaths of five individuals. He issued immediate directives to local authorities to ensure that the injured receive high-quality medical care.

In his statements, the Chief Minister extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and ordered prompt action to provide emergency medical assistance to three individuals who sustained serious injuries in the incident.

Naidu wished for a swift recovery for those injured and reassured the families affected by the tragedy that the government would offer its full support during this difficult time. Acting on the Chief Minister's orders, the District Superintendent of Police and the Range Inspector General promptly arrived at the accident site to oversee the situation.

Officials revealed that the deceased were residents of Kolar district in Karnataka, and tragically included two children among them.