CM Chandrababu hails historic first landing at Bhogapuram Airport

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu hailed the landing of the first aircraft at Bhogapuram Airport as a significant milestone in the airport’s development. The aircraft, a special flight from New Delhi, touched down at the new facility on Sunday, an event Naidu commemorated on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

In his remarks, the Chief Minister highlighted this achievement as another landmark moment for Andhra Pradesh’s aviation sector. He described the successful validation flight as an auspicious development and extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of North Andhra.

Naidu expressed optimism that the establishment of the airport would bolster regional connectivity and significantly accelerate the region's development. He also acknowledged Prime Minister Modi for his support of the project, assuring that Bhogapuram Airport would soon be open for public service, with commercial flights expected to commence in June of this year.

The Greenfield International Airport is under construction in Bhogapuram, located in the Vizianagaram district. On Sunday, a delegation including Union Minister of Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu and Vizianagaram MP Kalisetti Appalanaidu arrived on the inaugural flight, where they received a grand welcome from district officials and airline representatives.

The airport, being built with state-of-the-art technology, is reported to be 96 percent complete. The inauguration is scheduled for June 26th, with Naidu emphasising that the construction is ahead of the planned timeline, signifying North Andhra's progressive trajectory towards development.