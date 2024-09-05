Live
CM Chandrababu Inspects Flood-Affected Areas in Enikepadu
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu made a significant visit to the flood-affected regions of the city, particularly focusing on the Budameru area beyond the Eluru canal. This visit comes in the wake of severe flooding that has left many local communities struggling to cope with the aftermath.
During his inspection, the Chief Minister engaged in discussions with officials overseeing relief and recovery efforts in the affected zones. He sought insights into the ongoing work and the effectiveness of current measures being implemented.
In an effort to understand the full impact of the flooding on agriculture, CM Naidu also interacted with local residents to gather information regarding damaged crops. Residents expressed their concerns and shared their experiences, highlighting the urgent need for assistance in their recovery efforts.