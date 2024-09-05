  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM Chandrababu Inspects Flood-Affected Areas in Enikepadu

CM Chandrababu Inspects Flood-Affected Areas in Enikepadu
x
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu made a significant visit to the flood-affected regions of the city, particularly focusing on the Budameru area beyond the Eluru canal.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu made a significant visit to the flood-affected regions of the city, particularly focusing on the Budameru area beyond the Eluru canal. This visit comes in the wake of severe flooding that has left many local communities struggling to cope with the aftermath.

During his inspection, the Chief Minister engaged in discussions with officials overseeing relief and recovery efforts in the affected zones. He sought insights into the ongoing work and the effectiveness of current measures being implemented.

In an effort to understand the full impact of the flooding on agriculture, CM Naidu also interacted with local residents to gather information regarding damaged crops. Residents expressed their concerns and shared their experiences, highlighting the urgent need for assistance in their recovery efforts.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick