CM Chandrababu meeting with secretaries and ministers, second session highlights

The Ministers and Secretaries Conference held on February 11, 2025, focused on the strategic advancement of governance and service delivery in Andhra Pradesh through innovative initiatives. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh outlined a robust framework for actionable implementation, emphasizing the imperative of digital transformation in public service delivery.

1.Project Monitoring Group (PMG)

The Project Monitoring Group (PMG) plays a crucial role in ensuring the resolution and tracking of various infrastructure and construction projects. As an institutional mechanism, it is responsible for streamlining project implementation by addressing bottlenecks and facilitating progress. The PMG operates on four key aspects, beginning with investor enrollment on the PMG platform, followed by systematic tracking, issue resolution, and timely execution of projects.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu stressed the importance of aligning with the Central Government’s model rather than attempting to develop a new framework from scratch. He directed all relevant departments to fully adopt the PMG approach by the end of the month to enhance efficiency and transparency in project execution.

2.WhatsApp Governance – Mana Mitra Initiative

The Mana Mitra platform was officially launched on January 30, 2025, with an initial set of 161 government services. However, there is an urgent requirement to expand the platform to accommodate additional services. IT Minister Nara Lokesh stressed the necessity of onboarding more services, particularly from the Endowments Department, as devotees have been requesting the inclusion of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) services.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need for seamless service delivery, particularly regarding certificates and other essential government documents. He instructed all departments to integrate their services onto WhatsApp and the Government of Andhra Pradesh’s official app. The CM pointed out that an integrated, voice-enabled service must be developed ensuring accessibility for individuals who may not be comfortable typing.

Departments were also instructed to address backend and server-related failures, which have affected service reliability. A comprehensive reengineering of services was mandated to enable WhatsApp-based access, ensuring smooth functionality and real-time user engagement. APSRTC’s bus tracking feature is set to be integrated into Mana Mitra, and potential collaborations with private service providers, such as movie ticketing platforms, are being explored.

Public perception and feedback mechanisms will also be incorporated to enhance governance and accountability. The CM made it clear that the integration of services is non-negotiable, and he set a strict deadline of 45 days for the addition of 500 plus services to the Mana Mitra platform. The goal is to ensure that every government service, including revenue-related matters and other essential services, is available through WhatsApp, offering a user-friendly and efficient digital governance solution.