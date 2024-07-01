CM Chandrababu Naidu distributes pensions at Penumaka village

VIJAYAWADA: As announced, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu visited Penumaka village of Tadepalli mandal, Guntur district and handed over pensions to the beneficiaries.

He handed over the pension to Pamula Nayak and his wife and daughter. He distributed the old age pension, CRDA pension and widow pensions. He took a cup of tea offered by Naik family.

He spent nearly 30 minutes at the residence of Naik and enquired about their family and other socio economic issues.

They requested the CM to sanction a house. Later, briefing media Chandrababu Naidu alleged the YSRCP government had killed 33 pensioners delaying the distribution of pensions.

He said the TDP had asked the YSRCP government to distribute pension through ward secretariat staff but they rejected the request. He said the TDP government decided to distribute the pension on the same day across the state.