CM Chandrababu orders compensation to Konaseema explosion victims

In the wake of the tragic fireworks explosion in the Konaseema district, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to provide a compensation package of Rs. 15 lakh to the families of the deceased. He pledged that the government will extend all possible support to the affected families.

During a meeting at the Secretariat attended by Home Minister Anita and officials Suresh and Ake Ravikrishna, a detailed report regarding the explosion was presented to the Chief Minister. The report highlighted that 14 workers were engaged in manufacturing materials at the same location when the incident occurred. Officials indicated that a spark, originating from the use of hard materials, ignited the area where the manufacturing activities were taking place. Alarmingly, the report revealed a significant lapse in adherence to safety regulations.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need for regular inspections to ensure compliance with safety rules prior to the issuance of manufacturing licenses. He proposed the installation of CCTV cameras at manufacturing sites, along with ongoing monitoring via a control room.

To enhance safety measures, CM Chandrababu outlined plans to implement online purchasing for explosive materials, thereby increasing oversight on acquisitions and manufacturing processes. He stressed that any manufacturing centres failing to meet regulatory standards, or operating without proper authorisation, should be strictly prohibited.

Furthermore, he ordered the immediate filing of cases under the PD Act against those violating safety regulations and mandated that all fireworks manufacturing facilities must comply with existing laws. The Chief Minister also insisted that workers at these centres should possess personal insurance to safeguard their welfare.