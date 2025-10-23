Live
CM Chandrababu orders vigilant amid heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh is currently experiencing heavy rainfall due to a severe low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, while on a tour of Dubai, has been in constant communication with officials regarding the situation in the state.
In discussions with ministers, Chief Secretary, and Regional Transport officials, the Chief Minister addressed the challenges faced by rain-affected districts including Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Kadapa, and Tirupati. He instructed the Home Minister to ensure readiness of machinery and necessary precautions.
CM Naidu recommended the deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams to the areas most impacted by the rainfall. He emphasised the need for immediate measures to safeguard lives and properties and called for coordinated efforts among the Revenue, Disaster Management, Police, Irrigation, Municipal, Roads and Buildings (R&B), and Electricity departments.
In response to the potential for flooding, Naidu ordered the evacuation of residents in low-lying areas to safer locations. Officials informed the Chief Minister that control rooms have already been established in the South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema districts.
Further, the Chief Minister proposed the fortification of canals and ponds in vulnerable areas to prevent collapses. He also urged officials to establish medical camps to mitigate the risk of infectious diseases following the heavy rainfall.