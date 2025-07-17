CM Chandrababu releases water to Handrineeva in Nandyal

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu officially released water on Thursday following the completion of expansion work on the Handrineeva Phase-1 canals. In a significant move to address water shortages, two motors were activated at the Mallyala pumping station located in Nandikotkur mandal of Nandyal district.

This release is expected to alleviate drinking and irrigation water issues in the Rayalaseema region, providing 40 TMC of water for the first time in 12 years. The Chief Minister also took the opportunity to view a photo exhibition organised by the Water Resources Department, where he examined project alignments, ayacut, and maps of the Krishna River Basin.

Naidu observed the water release from a viewpoint at the pumping station and was joined by Irrigation Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, MP Byreddy Sabari, and senior irrigation officials during the event.