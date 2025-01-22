Live
CM Chandrababu the hold key meetings on third day of WEF at Davos
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is currently on a third-day visit to the prestigious World Economic Forum conference in Davos, where he is engaging with leading industrialists from various sectors. On Wednesday, the Chief Minister has scheduled face-to-face meetings with influential leaders from major corporations including Unilever, DP World Group, Petronas, Google Cloud, PepsiCo, AstraZeneca, and a representative from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, as well as the World Economic Forum.
During these discussions, Naidu is expected to highlight the investment opportunities available in Andhra Pradesh, aiming to attract both domestic and international investments to boost the state's economy. Additionally, he will participate in roundtable meetings focused on critical topics such as natural farming, human mission collaboration, and the future of green hydrogen as a renewable energy source.
In a significant development, Naidu will also formalize a partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GreenCo during the Davos meetings. This visit is part of Naidu's broader strategy to enhance Andhra Pradesh's visibility on the global stage and forge partnerships that can drive sustainable growth and development in the region.