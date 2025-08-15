CM Chandrababu to attend Independence Day celebrations and launche 'Stree Shakti' Scheme

Vijayawada: On the 79th Independence Day, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will engage in a series of significant events, including the launch of the 'Stree Shakti' scheme aimed at empowering women.

The Chief Minister's schedule for the day begins at 8:43 am when he will leave his residence in Undavalli for the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium. He is expected to arrive at the stadium by 9 am, where he will participate in the Independence Day celebrations and address the citizens of the state.

Following the celebrations, CM Naidu will return to his Undavalli residence at 11 am. Later in the day, at 3 pm, he will head to the Undavalli bus stand, from where he will take an RTC bus to the Pandit Nehru Bus Station. At approximately 3:30 pm, he will officially launch the 'Stree Shakti' scheme as part of a free bus transport initiative for women.

After returning to his residence at 5:10 pm, the Chief Minister will attend an 'At Home' event at Raj Bhavan at 6 pm. His day will conclude with a departure to Vijayawada Airport at 6:40 pm, from where he will travel to Hyderabad.