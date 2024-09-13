CM Chandrababu to review on flood relief with officials, to give directions

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is set to convene a meeting with officials at the NTR District Collectorate today to review on the relief measures implemented in the flood-affected regions of Andhra Pradesh.

The state government is actively engaged in flood control efforts, and CM Chandrababu has expressed concern over the apparent delays in evaluating the extent of flood damage.

During the meeting, Chandrababu is expected to issue directives to officials to expedite the damage assessment process, mandating that they finalize estimates and submit a detailed report by tomorrow. Following the review session, the Chief Minister will depart for Hyderabad in the evening.