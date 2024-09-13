Live
- Parivartini Ekadashi 2024: Date, Rituals, and Auspicious Fasting Muhurat
- Asia Jewels Show 2024: A Glittering Affair to Remember
- Hindi Diwas 2024: Celebrating Writers in the Digital Age
- Grand HILIFE Jewels Exhibition Dates Announced
- Infinix Zero 40 5G: Launch Date, Expected Price, Specifications and Features
- Global VR headset shipments drop 4 pc in Q2, Meta leads
- ‘Call Me Bae’ review: Ananya Panday’s glamorous dive into privilege and self-discovery
- Three die as a loaded truck capsizes on a car
- Purandeshwari Commends Chandrababu for flood relief efforts, assures centre's support
- Hindi Diwas 2024: Celebrating the Importance of Hindi Language
Just In
CM Chandrababu to review on flood relief with officials, to give directions
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is set to convene a meeting with officials at the NTR District Collectorate today to review on the relief measures implemented in the flood-affected regions of Andhra Pradesh.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is set to convene a meeting with officials at the NTR District Collectorate today to review on the relief measures implemented in the flood-affected regions of Andhra Pradesh.
The state government is actively engaged in flood control efforts, and CM Chandrababu has expressed concern over the apparent delays in evaluating the extent of flood damage.
During the meeting, Chandrababu is expected to issue directives to officials to expedite the damage assessment process, mandating that they finalize estimates and submit a detailed report by tomorrow. Following the review session, the Chief Minister will depart for Hyderabad in the evening.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS