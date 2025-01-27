CM Chandrababu to Review Welfare Schemes and RTGS at Secretariat Today

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is set to hold important meetings at the state secretariat today. The discussions, scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM, will focus on the implementation of various government programs and welfare schemes.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister will review the progress of ongoing projects and ensure that the state’s initiatives are on track to achieve their objectives. Special attention will be given to the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS), with CM Chandrababu planning a comprehensive review to assess its performance and explore ways to enhance its effectiveness in delivering citizen-centric services.

These discussions are part of the Chief Minister’s continued efforts to streamline governance and improve the impact of welfare measures across Andhra Pradesh. Further updates on the outcomes of the meetings are awaited.