CM Chandrababu to Visit Tanuku to participate in Swachh Diwas program

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is scheduled to visit Tanuku in the West Godavari district today, arriving via helicopter from Undavalli. Upon landing at the helipad, he will convene meeting with officials and public representatives before proceeding to NTR Park.

During his visit, CM Chandrababu will conduct an interview with sanitation workers and participate in the Swachh Diwas programme, which promotes cleanliness and sanitation. Following this, he will have a photo session with 50 sanitation workers to acknowledge their contributions.

Later, the Chief Minister is set to visit the Zilla Parishad Boys' School, where he will address the public from a platform and honour sanitation workers for their dedication and hard work. Between 10:15 am and 12 pm, he will hold meetings with party workers and public representatives, as well as engage with officials.

CM Chandrababu is expected to depart Tanuku at 12:10 pm, returning to his residence in Undavalli.