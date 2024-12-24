  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM Chandrababu to vist Delhi today, to attend centenary celebrations of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

CM Chandrababu to vist Delhi today, to attend centenary celebrations of Atal Bihari Vajpayee
x
Highlights

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to travel to New Delhi this evening to partake in significant events, including the centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee scheduled for tomorrow.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to travel to New Delhi this evening to partake in significant events, including the centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee scheduled for tomorrow.

The celebrations, organized at a national level, will feature participation from representatives of the Central Government, various state administrations, political leaders, and public figures, all coming together to honor Vajpayee's extensive contributions to Indian politics, particularly his unwavering patriotism and political guidance.

Chief Minister Naidu will pay tribute to Vajpayee during the centenary event, where discussions are expected to focus on strengthening India's economic, social, and political policies to align with Vajpayee's visionary aspirations. Notably, Vajpayee served as Prime Minister during which he played a crucial role in elevating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to global recognition and implemented numerous development initiatives across the country.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick