Live
- Committed to India’s digital growth amid shifting telecom landscape: Bharti Airtel
- Delhi Cong chief hints at second list soon, slams AAP govt for ‘taking people for a ride’
- Tragic road accident claims three lives in Srikakulam district
- Mufasa: The Lion King Roars this Christmas, with Arjun Das, SRK, and Mahesh Babu Stealing the Show
- OnePlus Open 2 Launch Expected in Late 2025
- Allu Arjun's Bouncer Arrested in Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case
- Allu Arjun Questioned for Over Two Hours at Chikkadpally Police Station
- Karnataka govt employee digitally arrested for six hours, robbed of Rs 19 lakh
- YSRCP to protest against hike in electricity charges from December 27
- Rajasthan freezes as intermittent rain brings cold wave across state
Just In
CM Chandrababu to vist Delhi today, to attend centenary celebrations of Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to travel to New Delhi this evening to partake in significant events, including the centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee scheduled for tomorrow.
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to travel to New Delhi this evening to partake in significant events, including the centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee scheduled for tomorrow.
The celebrations, organized at a national level, will feature participation from representatives of the Central Government, various state administrations, political leaders, and public figures, all coming together to honor Vajpayee's extensive contributions to Indian politics, particularly his unwavering patriotism and political guidance.
Chief Minister Naidu will pay tribute to Vajpayee during the centenary event, where discussions are expected to focus on strengthening India's economic, social, and political policies to align with Vajpayee's visionary aspirations. Notably, Vajpayee served as Prime Minister during which he played a crucial role in elevating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to global recognition and implemented numerous development initiatives across the country.