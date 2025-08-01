CM Chandrababu visits Kadapa, distributes pension, travels in auto

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu visited Jammalamadugu in Kadapa district today, where he participated in a pension distribution programme in Gudencheruvu village. In a symbolic gesture, the Chief Minister travelled from Gudencheruvu to Prajavedika in an auto-rickshaw, during which an auto worker received a salary and the CM was warmly welcomed and worshipped by an auto driver.

Addressing a public gathering at Prajavedika, Mr Naidu reaffirmed his commitment to the development of Rayalaseema. He recalled that the region's irrigation projects were envisioned by the late N. T. Rama Rao (NTR), and highlighted that the Handri-Neeva project is progressing with an investment of ₹3,800 crore. He assured that the works would soon be completed, ensuring all tanks are filled and reducing the risk of drought by utilising water currently flowing into the sea.

Emphasising the importance of industrial development in Rayalaseema, the Chief Minister announced that the construction of the Kadapa Steel Plant will begin shortly, with the first phase expected to be completed by December 2028.

Additionally, Mr Naidu declared that the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme will be launched tomorrow. Under this initiative, the Andhra Pradesh government will provide ₹14,000 and the central government ₹6,000, offering a total support of ₹20,000 to farmers.

Kadapa district in-charge Minister Savita, local TDP MLAs, leaders of the P4 gold family, weavers and a large number of residents attended the public meeting.