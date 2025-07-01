  • Menu
CM Chandrababu's Chopper Lands at Gannavaram Due to Bad Weather

CM Chandrababu’s Chopper Lands at Gannavaram Due to Bad Weather
CM Chandrababu’s Chopper Lands at Gannavaram Due to Bad Weather

Chief Minister Chandrababu's helicopter made an unplanned landing at Gannavaram because of poor weather. He will take a special flight to Rajahmundry and then travel to Kovvur. He will visit Malakapalli village to hand out social security pensions and meet people there.

Due to bad weather, the helicopter carrying Chief Minister Chandrababu landed at Gannavaram Airport. He will then take a special flight to Rajahmundry. From there, he will travel to Kovvur.

The Chief Minister will visit Malakapalli village in Tallapudi mandal. There, he will distribute NTR Bharosa social security pensions. He will also hold a public gathering in the village.

