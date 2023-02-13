CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy committed to Kanipakam temple development: Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy

Chittoor: Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to development of Kanipakam temple.

Speaking to media after offering prayers to Lord Vinayaka Swamy on Sunday, he said that TTD would play crucial role in the development of temple.

He recalled the TTD earlier offered golden chariot to temple. Earlier the Chevireddy couple was received by Kanipakam temple Trust Board Chairman A Mohan Reddy and Executive Officer A Venkatesh.

After the couple offered prayers, they presented laminated photo of the Lord Ganesh and Prasadams.

He felt that transport facilities should be improved for Kanipakam temple and the APSRTC has to take initiative in this regard.