CM discusses modalities with Union ministers

New Delhi: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu air-dashed to Delhi a day ahead of his scheduled programme to participate in the India Summit being organized by a media house in Delhi and meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister Jayashankar.

Naidu discussed the World Bank and ADB loans with the Union ministers which would be released next month after the ratification of the loan by the World Bank board. Naidu is learnt to have discussed the modalities of the loan repayment as Andhra Pradesh government wants that the Centre should exempt the state from paying the 10 percent of the loan amount.

According to party MP Lavu Srikrishnadevarayulyu, the Chief Minister had explained to the Union Finance Minister about the state government’s proposal to take up interlinking of rivers Godavari and Penna so that once the Polavaram project was ready, water could be supplied to backward regions of Rayalaseema and Prakasam. This would require the construction of some lift irrigation projects and according to rough estimation it may cost around Rs 60,000 crore. He said soon the government would be submitting a DPR to the Centre and urged the Finance Minister to help the state by allocating Central funds liberally.

It is learnt that Naidu had also discussed the need to reschedule the repayment of loans it had inherited from the previous regime and speedy release of funds for the construction of Polavaram diaphragm wall.

Later, Union Minister Jayashankar met Naidu at his official residence in Delhi and both discussed the recent political developments in the US and re-election of Trump as President. Naidu raised the issues related to immigration of the students from Andhra and urged him to set up a VISA centre and open passport offices.

Naidu explained to Jayashankar about various new policies the state had adopted including the new industrial policy and introduction of speed of business concept and urged him to help the state in attracting foreign investments. The Union Minister is said to have assured Naidu that the Centre would send any foreign delegation that comes to India scouting for places to invest. He said Japan and Korea were coming forward to invest more in India and he would ask them to visit the state.

The CM informed him about the collaboration the Singapore government would have with Andhra Pradesh in the construction of Amaravati and requested Centre’s help in taking it forward. Jayshankar reportedly assured him that the Centre would certainly do all that was necessary.

Naidu would leave for Maharashtra on Saturday afternoon to campaign in the areas where Telugu population was in substantial numbers and could make an impact in favour of the NDA. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has been campaigning in Maharashtra since Friday.