CM, Dy CM giving contrasting figures on diarrhoea deaths, flays Botcha

Vizianagaram: Senior YSRCP leader and Leader of Opposition in AP legislative council Botcha Satyanarayana on Monday flayed the State government stating that it has no clarity on diarrhoea deaths in Gurla mandal of Vizianagaram district.

He wondered why Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan were mentioning different figures on the deaths that occurred due to diarrhoea in Gurla. He said both of them were misleading people by not revealing the exact number of deaths that occurred due to diarrhoea.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Botcha lambasted the government for its failure to check diarrhoea in the area. The RWS officials didn’t undertake maintenance of pipelines and water tanks and chlorination periodically. He pointed out that following the visit of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to Gurla, a teacher Srinivas also died due to diarrhoea.

The State government is simply escaping from its responsibilities by putting the blame on the previous YSRCP government, he said.

The TDP-led NDA government has failed to control diarrhoea in eight villages, Botcha flayed.

The TDP leaders and Pawan Kalyan are pointing out that the YSRCP government has constructed a a posh bungalow at Rushikonda. They should know that the building is not a private property and it’s a government asset and the present government can utilise it as per their need and requirements, he said.