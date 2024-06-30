CM entrusted me with responsible post: Ayyanna

Visakhapatnam : Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu said that he will work towards enhancing the honour of the Speaker’s position.

He stated that former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao gave Ayyanna Patrudu the Cabinet Minister post at a very young age. Now, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has given him the highest honour and entrusted him with major responsibilities through the post of the Speaker.

The Speaker assured that he will work towards maintaining the trust earned and will focus on maintaining the decorum of the Assembly.



Ayyanna Patrudu visited Visakhapatnam for the first time on Saturday after being elected as the Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh State Legislative Assembly. Speaking to media, he said that he will carry out the entrusted responsibility in an appropriate manner. Visakhapatnam District in-charge Collector K Mayur Ashok, Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar, Anakapalli District Collector Ravi Subhash Pattanshetti, Anakapalli Superintendent of Police KV Murali Krishna, east constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, RDO Hussain Saheb and other officials welcomed the Speaker at the airport.

