CM failed to attract any FDI from Davos tour, says BJP

Ongole (Prakasam District): BJP Andhra Pradesh Political Feedback Pramukh Lanka Dinakar noted that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's tour to Davos to attend World Economic Forum was nothing but waste of public money. He alleged that the CM had failed to attract any investment from foreign companies as per the data received from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Government of India.

Explaining in a statement on Monay, Dinakar said that he sought information from the DPIIT under RTI Act, to verify how his forecast worked. As per the reply from the DPIIT, its FDI division has no information on MoUs entered by the Government of Andhra Pradesh or any investment proposals came forward by anyone, at WEF, Davos in June 2022, he added.

The BJP leader said that according to the DPIIT, Andhra Pradesh received only USD 517 million, approximately Rs 3,796 crore as FDIs from 2019 to 2022. From this amount, about USD 281 million, approximately Rs 1,957 crore was received between April to June 2019, before the YSRCP formed government in the State. The remaining USD 236 million was received between July and September 2019.