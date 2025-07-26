CM, family to adopt 250 poor families

Vijayawada: Leadingfrom the front and demonstrating that the coalition government’s recent initiative, ‘Zero poverty programme’, is not just a political hungama of appealing to the rich to help the poor; Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his family members have decided to adopt 250 impoverished families in Kuppam, thereby reflecting the proverb “Charity begins at home” and standing out as a role model for others.

"I am adopting 250 families from my Kuppam constituency, taking full responsibility for their holistic development," the Chief Minister declared. "I've been urging mentors to step forward, and now, I'm not just saying it, but demonstrating it by adopting these 250 Bangaru Kutumbams. I will make a detailed development plan for them. I am a Margadarsi." Officials presented the "I Am Margadarsi" badge to the Chief Minister, who then unveiled the corresponding poster, symbolizing his direct involvement. Naidu had launched the ‘P4 - Margadarsi Bangaru Kutumbam' programme,which aims to lift families out of poverty by connecting them with mentors.

Under P4, affluent people who commit to uplifting the poor are designated as ‘Margadarsis' (mentors) and the beneficiaries as ‘Bangaru Kutumbam' (golden family). P4 encourages the wealthiest 10 per cent of society to adopt and guide the poorest 20 per cent towards economic stability.

While reviewing the P-4 (Public Private People Partnership Programme) on Friday, the Chief Minister asserted that this personal involvement would inspire others and encourage affluent sections among citizens to come forward as mentors. The Chief Minister expressed his view that the P4 initiative was “evolving into a people’s movement” and reiterated that empowerment of poor families was a core objective of the coalition government. Chief Minister Naidu emphasised the unique nature of the P4 programme, stating, "Nowhere else has such a programme been undertaken to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor." He drew a parallel to the past "Janmabhoomi" spirit, which focused on village development, explaining that P4 now aims for "focused interventions to uplift the poor."

The Chief Minister urged officials to implement the most effective strategies across all regions to ensure the success of the programme.

"As part of P4, the families identified as 'Bangaru Kutumbalu' must grow in all aspects. My vision is for today’s Bangaru Kutumbams to become tomorrow’s mentors. Those who receive help today must come forward to help others in the future," he articulated. The Chief Minister stressed the vital importance of public awareness for the program's success, envisioning it as a "long-lasting initiative." He highlighted that many individuals were held back by poverty despite having "big dreams and great ideas," and that extending a helping hand can enable them to "achieve wonders." "Among all the programs I’ve undertaken, P4 is one I feel deeply connected to," he added.

The Chief Minister called upon Telugu people around the world to become part of the initiative and advised officials to engage the AP NRT Society to involve the Telugu diaspora. In the context, he stressed the responsibility of District Collectors to coordinate with corporate entities and encourage their participation.

Emphasising the importance of local engagement, Chandrababu Naidu suggested that villages be taken as the basic unit, with NRIs and industrialists from those regions adopting local Bangaru kutumbam. In the absence of local mentors, he said, officials could establish connections with “non-local supporters”.

To accommodate donors at the state level, the Chief Minister proposed the creation of a common fund that would be used to provide support to Bangaru kutumbams as part of the P4 initiative.

The Chief Minister announced that Phase 1 of P4 will commence on August 15. He stated that a comprehensive development plan would be prepared for each identified Bangaru Kutumbam. This involves a survey with ten key questions to assess each family's specific needs and capabilities, based on which a "vision document for every family" is being prepared.

The Chief Minister directed that the survey for identifying the priorities of Bangaru kutumbams be completed by August 10. He emphasised the need to obtain feedback on both financial- and non-financial assistance provided by mentors. He said that officials must instill trust among mentors and ensure that all information about Bangaru Kutumbams and mentors was accurately recorded at the village and ward secretariat levels.

The Chief Minister underscored that by August 15, efforts must be made to ensure the adoption of 15 lakh Bangaru Kutumbams by mentors. As of now, 5,74,811 Kutumbams have been adopted and 57,503 individuals registered as mentors. Officials informed him that an additional two lakh mentors were required to reach the goal. Palnadu district has recorded the highest number of adoptions, while Visakhapatnam has the fewest.

For the initiative's success, CM Naidu stressed the need for active contributions from "everyone, from me to the MLAs," and from the "Chief Secretary to field-level employees." During a Zoom conference, the Chief Minister interacted with elected representatives and government officials. Inspired by the CM's gesture, Madanapalle MLA Shahjahan also announced the adoption of five poor families, a move appreciated by the Chief Minister. Public representatives assured the CM of their full cooperation in implementing this first-of-its-kind program in the country.

The Chief Minister highlighted the critical role of organisations such as KPMG, Milaap, Tammada, Bhavya, Bhargo, and Project Deep in supporting the P4 programme. Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand, Swarnandhra P4 Foundation Vice-Chairman Kutumbarao, and senior officials from the Planning Department were present during the review.