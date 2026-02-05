CM finalises ‘Swayam’ as brand name for DWCRA products

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu finalised ‘Swayam’ as the brand name for products manufactured by women of DWCRA self-help groups in the state.

Reviewing the branding initiative at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the Chief Minister examined various names and logos proposed by officials for marketing DWCRA (self-help groups-SHG) products. After reviewing two logo designs, he directed that the opinions of DWCRA groups should also be taken into consideration before finalising the logo. He said the final decision should be based on majority consensus among the women’s groups.

Emphasising the importance of branding, Naidu said DWCRA women were producing high-quality products and it was the government’s responsibility to ensure effective marketing.

He said attractive branding was essential to expand demand beyond local markets and gain access to national and international platforms.

“The brand name and logo should be appealing and easily understood by everyone. Since these products are being brought to the market through self-help groups, the name ‘Swayam’ is appropriate. The logo should also reflect this concept,” the Chief Minister said. He stressed that strong branding would enhance the visibility of women-led enterprises, strengthen their market presence, and improve income opportunities for self-help group members.

Minister Kondapalli Srinivas and senior officials of the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) department participated in the review meeting.