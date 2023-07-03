  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM flags off 146 new ambulances

CM flags off 146 new ambulances
x

CM flags off 146 new ambulances

Highlights

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy formally flagged off 146 new ambulances, at the Camp Office here on Monday.

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy formally flagged off 146 new ambulances, at the Camp Office here on Monday.

The addition will further strengthen the 108 ambulance services across the State.

Before flagging off, the Chief Minister inspected the medical equipment and facilities in the ambulances.

Medical and Health Minister V. Rajani, Women and Child Welfare Minister KV Ushasri Charan, Roads and Buildings Minister D. Ramalingeswara Rao ( Raja), MP N. Suresh, Special CS MT Krishna Babu (Medical and Health), senior officials and people’s representatives were also present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X