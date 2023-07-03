CM flags off 146 new ambulances

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy formally flagged off 146 new ambulances, at the Camp Office here on Monday.

The addition will further strengthen the 108 ambulance services across the State.

Before flagging off, the Chief Minister inspected the medical equipment and facilities in the ambulances.

Medical and Health Minister V. Rajani, Women and Child Welfare Minister KV Ushasri Charan, Roads and Buildings Minister D. Ramalingeswara Rao ( Raja), MP N. Suresh, Special CS MT Krishna Babu (Medical and Health), senior officials and people’s representatives were also present.