Velampally Srinivasa Rao Alleges Bonda Uma's Votes Invalid, Demands Action by Election Commission

In a major development, Vice Sar CP candidate Velampally Srinivasa Rao held a press conference at his office on Saturday where he made sensational claims against Bonda Uma regarding the validity of his votes. Rao stated that Bonda Uma's affidavit is filled with errors and that they have filed three complaints against him.

Rao alleged that votes were registered at Singh Nagar party office, which is against election rules as the votes should be registered at residential addresses only. Despite filing complaints, no proper action has been taken on their grievances. It was also revealed that in Bonda Uma's 2014 and 2019 affidavits, his home address was mentioned in the East Constituency, but in the 2024 affidavit, Singh Nagar party office was listed as his home address.

Rao questioned how Bonda Uma could be residing in the party office and how votes could be registered there. He also pointed out that permissions were taken in the name of TDP party office when the building plan was applied, raising further doubts about Bonda's eligibility.

Furthermore, Rao highlighted the fact that Bonda had cancelled the votes of YCP leaders in the past, but the same rule did not apply to him. He alleged that the Bonda family has five votes registered in the TDP party office itself.

Based on the evidence they have gathered, Rao concluded by stating that Bonda Uma is ineligible to contest as a candidate. He demanded action by the Election Commission to address these issues and ensure a fair and transparent electoral process.