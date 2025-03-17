CM focuses on developing state on all fronts: babji

Visakhapatnam: Former MLA and Telugu Desam Party district president Gandi Babji said that when N Chandrababu Naidu sworn in as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in 2024, the state was in Rs 11 lakh crore of debts.

Speaking at a press conference held here on Sunday, the district president made it clear that Naidu is developing the state on all fronts with the support of the Union government. During the YSRCP regime, all systems in the state went for a toss, he alleged.

After the YSRCP came to power, all irrigation projects were neglected, he pointed out. The NDA government is developing North Andhra to the tune of Rs.2 lakh crore within a short span, the former MLA informed.

In the last five years, Gandi Babji said that 35,000 kilometers of roads were damaged during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure.

Further, the district president said that Naidu’s Davos visit was a grand success. The Chief Minister brought Rs 10 lakh crore investments to the state, he added.

The NDA government is focusing on welfare schemes as well as development of the state, Gandi Babji said.

Speaking about YSRCP former MP V Vijayasai Reddy, the district president opined that the former MP was speaking truth for the first time. He appealed to the former MP to speak the truth in future too.

District vice president Gompa Satyanarayana and north constituency leader Bharat participated in the meeting.