CM for leveraging tech to make AP zero-crime state

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to transform the state into a zero-crime-rate state by leveraging technology. He emphasised that Andhra Pradesh should become a model state in law and order monitoring through effective use of technology. The Chief Minister conducted a review with officials on real-time governance at the Secretariat.

He instructed that crime hotspots be continuously monitored through CCTV cameras to control criminal activities. He also directed officials to revise regulations to allow the use of footage from private CCTV cameras, stressing that private cameras should also be leveraged for crime control.

He said technology must be used more effectively in cases where individuals commit crimes under the guise of politics. He warned that those who cleverly commit crimes, shift the blame onto the government, and fail to cooperate with the police must be dealt with caution. For such individuals, he suggested invoking the Public Safety Act to collect data from them. The Chief Minister instructed officials to focus on identifying those responsible for such crimes.

He also said that in the interest of public safety and crime prevention, the Public Safety Act should be extended to include the collection of CCTV footage from shopping malls, theatres and hotels during investigations. Additionally, the Chief Minister instructed an increase in the use of drones and CCTV cameras across various sectors. He enquired about the progress of the Drone City in Orvakallu.

The Chief Minister advised the use of blockchain technology to secure records and data across various government departments. He instructed that revenue records also be thoroughly sanitized and secured entirely using this technology. He emphasised that information from different departments should be integrated through a data lake.

He stressed that early warning systems in lightning-prone areas must function efficiently to protect valuable lives. He instructed that sirens be activated in advance in such areas. He also ordered the rapid restoration of physio-meters and sensors to monitor groundwater levels.

He directed that data on current water levels in reservoirs, inflows, and the volume of water being discharged into the sea be properly recorded. He noted that flood management could be improved through real-time monitoring of reservoir inflows. The Chief Minister confirmed that all reservoirs in the state are being filled to full capacity due to the current inflows.

Further, he stressed that information provided by INCOIS on sea wave activity and areas suitable for fishing must be made accessible to fishermen and residents of coastal regions.