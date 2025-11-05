CM for UK collaboration in higher education, tech

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held discussions with Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswamy in London on strengthening academic and technological linkages between Andhra Pradesh and leading British universities. The talks focused on establishing partnerships across four key sectors, including life sciences, biogenetics, mineral extraction, and metals, with the aim of setting up joint research and innovation centres in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu proposed the establishment of university centres in collaboration with top UK institutions, enabling student and faculty exchange programmes and dual-degree pathways to enhance global academic exposure.

Both sides explored cooperation in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, space technology, core engineering, and marine industry 4.0, aligning with the state’s vision of building a future-ready innovation ecosystem.

Naidu emphasized that Andhra Pradesh, under his government’s policy of sustainable industrialization and knowledge-driven growth, is keen to forge strategic joint ventures with international partners with the support of the central government.

The meeting took place as part of the Chief Minister’s London engagement, where he also met several industry leaders and investors. Naidu extended an invitation to UK universities and business delegates to participate in the upcoming CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, which is aimed at positioning the state as a global hub for education, innovation, and advanced technology.