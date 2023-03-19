CM Jagan failed to resolve unemployment problem: TDP MLC

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has totally failed to resolve the unemployment problem in the state, stated TDP MLC K Srikanth. Speaking to media here on Saturday, he exuded confidence that the TDP would come power and the results of just concluded MLC elections clearly indicate that YSRCP would meet an humiliating defeat in the next elections. He said the employees were fed up with the YSRCP government and stage has been set for the downfall of YSRCP regime. He called upon TDP activists and leaders to gear up for meeting the challenges in the forthcoming elections. Earlier, he visited Kanipakam Temple where he offered prayers to Varasiddi Vinayaka Swamy. Temple AEO Vidyasagar Reddy has received the newly elected TDP MLC.



