CM Jagan for Delhi to attend CJs' meet

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is leaving for New Delhi on Friday morning to attend the scheduled CJs-CMs meeting on Saturday. The Chief Minister is keen on meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his stay in the national capital and requested the PMO for an appointment with the PM.

This proposed CM-PM meeting assumes importance as it comes close on the heels of Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan's four-day visit to New Delhi. Jagan's visit to Delhi and his plans to meet the PM spark political speculation too.

It may be recalled that the Governor, who had been to New Delhi to attend the Pravasi Odia Vikash Samiti Mahavishnu Sankranti Milan 2022, called on President Ram Nath Kovind, besides meeting the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister. He also met the Union Defence Minister and submitted reports on the administration, economic situation and law & order situation in the state.

Jagan called on the Governor on Thursday and was with him for about an hour. It is said that they discussed Governor's visit to Delhi.

It is learnt that the issue of the proposed conference on improving judicial infrastructure in the State and to explore the possible ways of cooperation between the Centre and the States was also discussed.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana is keen that a National Judicial Infrastructure Corporation be set up to improve judicial facilities in the country.

The Chief Minister recently met Chief Justice of the AP High Court Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra at the State Guest House here on Monday and discussed the agenda of the Chief Ministers and Chief Justices' meeting.