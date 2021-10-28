CM Jagan invites Governor for YSR Lifetime Achievement awards function

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Governor Biswabushan Harichandan on Thursday and invited him as chief guest for YSR Lifetime Achievement awards distribution programme to be held on November 1.

This meeting assumed importance as Jagan drove to Raj Bhavan soon after the cabinet meeting. The Chief Minister explained to the Governor about the awards to be presented to 50 persons in recognition of their services in various sectors. The awards will be presented at a function to be organised in Vijayawada. The State Government had planned to organise the function earlier on August 23, but postponed due to the Covid pandemic.

He is also learnt to have briefed the Governor about the decision of the cabinet to hold the Assembly session from November 17 and other decisions of the council of ministers.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by his wife YS Bharati. The Minister said the Cabinet has approved to conduct YSR Lifetime Achievement and YSR Achievement Awards function on November 1 every year coinciding with formation day of Andhra Pradesh state.