CM Jagan launches 'Amma Vodi' in Chittoor, dedicates the scheme to the people

Chittoor: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched his flagship programme 'Amma Vodi' in Chittoor on Thursday. In a public meeting held at PVKN college grounds, he formally fulfilled his election promise and one of the key schemes in Navaratnalu. He said that he has been dedicating the programme for people. "Every child grows in the lap of their mother. She sacrifices everything for their children. I have seen their sacrifices in my long padayatra. They very much wish to educate their children but could not do so because of their financial constraints. To remove this friction, I wanted to bring out this scheme to help mother's and send their children to schools", he said.

Education is a fundamental right. With this scheme, every student can go to school and lead a bright future. They can compete with many others in the world. Every mother having children studying class 1 to Intermediate will get Rs.15000 directly into their bank accounts.

With this, 42.12 lakh mother's will get Rs.6318 crores through this scheme which will bring a positive change in their lives. For this year only, 75 per cent attendance clause has been removed, he announced. Though the scheme was announced for mother's of 1-10 class students, it has been extended upto intermediate now, he said.

The gross enrolment ratio in the intermediate course is very less in the state with 23 percent. It means 77 percent students cannot go to an intermediate level with their poor background. To improve this, govt has announced total fee reimbursement to the students of intermediate.

CM has said that out of 29 states, AP would be the first one to introduce Amma Vodi scheme. He requested that the beneficiary mother's of the scheme to be part of school managements and improve the amenities in the schools. They need to focus the problems in the schools for the betterment.