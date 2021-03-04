CM Jagan Mohan Reddy accepts proposals to strengthen coop sector

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested digitisation of APCOB, DCCBs and PACS for comprehensive banking services. He discussed recommendations of NABCONS (NABARD Consultancy Services) on management methods to strengthen the co-operative services at a review on cooperative sector at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday.

The NABCONs suggested that PACS (primary agriculture cooperative society) should offer non-credit services along with credit services and extend their network. It proposed for setting up one PACS for every three Rythu Bharosa Kendras and to appoint professionals in agriculture, banking, finance and accountancy as directors in one third ratio in boards of APCOB and DCC banks. It was also recommended to amend the APCS Act to allow half of the board to retire every two-and-a half years. Professionals are to be brought in one third ratio in PACS including agriculture assistants working in village secretariats. The Chief Minister agreed for the recommendations and to amend the Act. It is decided to audit PACS regularly and the Chief Minister directed preparation of an action plan on irregularities and suggested that the investigation should be done through third party agencies.

The Chief Minister said DCC banks should give loans in a fair manner and there should be definite procedures on disbursement of loans. Recommendations were made to ensure DCC banks' support the programmes being implemented by the government in agriculture and allied sectors. It was decided to increase the market share of cooperative banks up to 20 per cent and the planning of disbursement of loans should support the programmes of RBKs and food processing MSME units.

The Chief Minister also reviewed multi purpose facility centres which would bring revolutionary changes in agriculture and allied sectors. An action plan has been prepared for completion of construction of warehouses in a year for which the tenders will be finalised by April 15. The government will spend around Rs 12,000 crore for warehouses, drying yards, cold rooms, crop collection centers, other farm equipment and other machinery.

Reviewing Palavelluva programme, the officials said the farmers are getting fair price due to the implementation of schemes of government and added that the project has been extended to other districts also. They said the cost of buffalo milk in Kadapa district is Rs 44.31 earlier and it is 53.95 now and farmers have been gaining Rs 9.64.

Agriculture and cooperatives special chief secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, cooperative services special secretary Y Madhusudan Reddy, commissioner and registrar of cooperative services Ahmed Babu and other officials were present.