CM Jagan offers Silk robes to the Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday presented silk robes to the presiding deity of Vijayawada Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga on the auspicious occasion of ‘Moola Nakshatram’ on behalf of the state government.

On this day goddess Kanaka Durga appeared in Saraswathi Devi Alankaram and the Moola Nakshatram is considered as the birth star of the goddess. In view of this significance, the Chief Minister offered silk robes along with Pasupu, Kunkuma to the goddess and had the goddess darshan. The CM reached the temple at afternoon 3.40 and Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam executive officer KS Ramarao, temple priests and vedic scholars accorded a warm welcome to the CM with ‘Poorna Kumbam. Later the CM provided with the goddess darshan, and was given vedasirvahcanam by the priests.

The CM offered special pujas to the goddess for 15 minutes in the Antharalyam. Ministers Kottu Satya Narayana, Jogi Ramesh, MLA V Srinivasa Rao, Malladi Vishnu, Temple TrustBoard Chairman Karnati Rambabu and others accompanied the CM.



