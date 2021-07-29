CM Jagan to seek more jabs in lieu of expired doses

Amaravati: Alarmed at the poor utilisation of vaccine doses for Covid-19 in the state, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to urge the Centre to reallot the expired doses to combat the pandemic.

The Chief Minister was in for a shock at a review meeting of Covid-19 here on Wednesday.

He was dismayed to know that out of 43,38,000 doses of vaccine allotted to private hospitals in the state from May to July, only 5,24,347 doses had been used, an abysmal percentage by any yardstick. The Centre had earlier pulled up the states which were not utilising the vaccine supplies to the optimum levels despite the demand in the states. Andhra Pradesh is one of the states that came under the scanner here.

The review comes after the Centre sought a detailed report from the states on oxygen supplies and the pandemic position.

The state has 20,965 active cases and the positivity rate of 2.51 percent, and recovery rate 98.25 per cent.

The positivity rate in nine districts was less then three per cent. In all, as on Wednesday, 4,426 patients were being treated in hospitals while 2,349 people were in Covid care centres. Of these, 94.43 per cent of patients in network hospitals and 75.25 per cent of patients in private hospitals were being treated under Aarogyasri. Official figures also state that out of the 2,04,17,764 doses of vaccine administered by the government, 1,03,24,702 doses were given the first dose and 50,46,531 were given both the doses.